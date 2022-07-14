Silver Alert issued for missing Evansville man

The Evansville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Stephen Glaser.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Police have issued a statewide Silver Alert for a man missing from southwestern Indiana.

Glaser, 71, is 6 feet 1 inches tall, weighs 240 pounds and, and has white hair and blue eyes.

Glaser missing from Evansville and was last seen on July 12, 2022 at 10:30 a.m.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have information, contact Evansville Police at 812-436-7979 or 911.

AMBER Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.