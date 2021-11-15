x
Local News

Silver Alert issued for missing Evansville 5-year-old

Kavian O’Kelly-Rodgers is believed to be with 27-year-old Travis Dashun Rodgers.
Credit: Indiana State Police
Travis Dashun Rodgers and Kavian O’Kelly-Rodgers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A Silver Alert was issued Monday for the disappearance of 5-year-old Kavian O’Kelly-Rodgers.

He went missing from the Evansville area on Nov. 11 around 3 p.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger.

Kavian is described as being 4 feet tall, 57 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. 

Credit: Indiana State Police
Kavian O’Kelly-Rodgers

He is believed to be with 27-year-old Travis Dashun Rodgers. Police describe Rodgers as being 6 feet ,1 inch tall. He is 195 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Kavian O’Kelly-Rodgers, contact the Evansville Police Department at 812-436-7954 or 911.

