Silver Alert for missing Elwood woman

ELWOOD, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert was issued for an Elwood woman missing since about 7 a.m. on Friday, April 14.

Police are looking for 29-year-old Katelyn Neil Davis. She is described as 5 feet tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown hair and green eyes.

She might be driving a beige 2008 Ford Escape with Indiana license plate ZVY411.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Katelyn Neil Davis, contact the Elwood Police Department at 765-642-0221 or 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.