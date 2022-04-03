Silver Alert issued for missing Elkhart County man

Ervin Yoder went missing from Goshen, Indiana on Sunday, April 3, 2022.

GOSHEN, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Elkhart County man last seen early Sunday.

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Ervin Yoder, a 79-year-old white male who went missing from Goshen, Indiana, 150 miles north of Indianapolis, sometime after midnight.

Police say he is 5' 8" inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. Yoder has gray hair with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green robe, gray sweatpants and socks.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Ervin Yoder, contact the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office at 574-533-4151 or 911.

A Silver Alert has been declared 034-2022 https://t.co/UHBQDXGx9h — Indiana State Police (@IndStatePolice) April 3, 2022

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.