Silver Alert issued for missing David Lackey

INDIANAPOLIS — A Silver Alert was issued for a man missing from Columbus.

The Columbus Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 30-year-old David Lackey, who is described by police as being 5 feet 9 inches, 150 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and gray shorts.

David is missing from Columbus, Indiana which is 48 miles south of Indianapolis and was last seen on Friday, July 28, 2023, at 4:00 pm.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.