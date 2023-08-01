x
Silver Alert issued for missing David Lackey

David Lackey, 30, is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
Credit: Indiana State Police

INDIANAPOLIS — A Silver Alert was issued for a man missing from Columbus. 

The Columbus Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 30-year-old David Lackey, who is described by police as being 5 feet 9 inches, 150 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and gray shorts.

David is missing from Columbus, Indiana which is 48 miles south of Indianapolis and was last seen on Friday, July 28, 2023, at 4:00 pm. 

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on David Lackey, contact the Columbus Police Department at 812-376-2600 or 911.

