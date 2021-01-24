Silver Alert issued for missing Columbus man

Jerry Wesler was last seen on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 at 10:30 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Columbus Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing man.

Columbus PD is investigating the disappearance of 55-year-old Jerry Wesler.

He is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, 145 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes.

Wesler was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, jeans, and white shoes.

He is missing from Columbus, Indiana which is 46 miles south of Indianapolis.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.