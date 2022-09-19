Silver Alert issued for missing Columbia City 12-year-old girl

Emery Osborne was last seen walking her dog Monday morning, but the dog returned home without her.

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. — A Silver Alert was issued for a missing 12-year-old girl from Columbia City, Indiana.

Emery Osborne is described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall, 145 pounds and has blonde hair with blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a maroon shirt, navy blue shorts, white flip flops and walking her dog. The dog has since returned home.

Osborne was last seen on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at 7 a.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Columbia City is 120 miles northeast of Indianapolis in Whitley County.

If you have any information on Emery Osborne, contact the Indiana State Police at 260-432-8661 or 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until recently that the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.