Silver Alert issued for man missing from Clarksville

Nathan Pelkey was last seen Friday morning.

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Police have issued a Silver Alert in the search for a man missing from Clarksville, Indiana.

Clarksville police are investigating the disappearance of Nathan Pelkey, 35.

Pelkey is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a burgundy YMCA T-shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

Pelkey is missing from Clarksville and was last seen on Friday, May 12, 2023 at 10 a.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have information contact the Clarksville Police Department at 812-246-6996 or 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.