Silver Alert issued for missing 49-year-old from Bloomington

The 49-year-old was last seen on May 22 at 10 a.m., according to police.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind — Indiana State Police believe a missing woman from Bloomington is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Christina Lynn Strunk, who was last seen on Monday, May 22 at 10 a.m.

She is described by police as being a 49-year-old woman, 5 feet 4 inches tall and 85 pounds. She has blonde hair with hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing a black floral dress.

She was reportedly driving a red 2016 Toyota Camry with the Indiana license plate: BLZ500.

Again, she is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Christina Lynn Strunk, contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 812-349-2781 or 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.