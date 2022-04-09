Silver Alert issued for man missing from Camby

Christopher Steadmon, 26, was last seen at 9 a.m. Saturday in Camby, Indiana.

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a man missing from Camby.

The Hendricks County Sheriff's Department is investigating the disappearance of Christopher Steadmon, 26.

Steadmon is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, 157 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, khaki pants and white tennis shoes.

Steadmon was last seen at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, in Camby, which is 13 miles southwest of Indianapolis. He's believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Christopher Steadmon should contact the Hendricks County Sherriff's Department at 317-839-8700 or call 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.