Silver Alert issued for missing Attica woman

Jamie Kristen Reed, 42, was last seen on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 at 1 p.m.

ATTICA, Ind. — The Attica Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing woman Sunday.

Police are looking for 42-year-old Jamie Kristen Reed.

She is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, 280 pounds with brown hair with purple highlights and blue eyes.

Reed was last seen wearing black framed prescription glasses, a dark blue hooded sweatshirt and blue stretch pants.

She was driving a gray 2005 Chrysler Town and Country minivan with Indiana license plate 284TFD.

Reed is missing from Attica, Indiana which is 78 miles northwest of Indianapolis. She was last seen on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 at 1 p.m.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.