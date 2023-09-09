Silver Alert issued for missing Allen County woman

Quirina Arriaga Zarazua, 88, of Huntertown, Indiana was last seen Sept. 9, 2023 at 4:45 p.m.

HUNTERTOWN, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a woman missing out of Allen County.

The Allen County Police Department is asking for help locating 88-year-old Quirina Arriaga Zarazua of Huntertown. She was last seen Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 at 4:45 p.m.

Zarazua is described as 4 feet 10 inches tall, 106 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white and black blouse, blue jeans, and tan shoes.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Zarazua should contact the Allen County Police Department at 260-449-7486 or call 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.