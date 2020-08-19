Silver Alert issued for missing 91-year-old northern Indiana man

A Silver Alert has been issued for a Whitley County man.

CHURUBUSCO, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a Whitley County man.

Police are investigating the disappearance of Ray A. Boggs, a 91-year-old who is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, 155 pounds with gray hair, with blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a ball cap, glasses, Polo or cut-off shirt with jeans and work boots.

He is missing from Churubusco, Indiana which is 136 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen Monday, Aug. 17 around 11 a.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.