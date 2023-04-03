Silver Alert issued for missing 91-year-old Evansville woman

Elizabeth (Ann) Tyring was last seen driving a gray 2007 Toyota Camry with Indiana license plate VBA120.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert is out for a missing 91-year-old Evansville woman.

Elizabeth (Ann) Tyring was last seen March 3 at 11 a.m.

Tyring is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen driving a gray 2007 Toyota Camry with Indiana license plate VBA120.

Police believe Tyring is in extreme danger and might need medical assistance.

If you have any information on Elizabeth (Ann) Tyring, contact the Evansville Police Department at 812-436-7979 or 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.