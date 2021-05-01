Silver Alert issued for 80-year-old missing from New Castle, believed to be in extreme danger

80-year-old Russell Goldsberry was last seen on Saturday afternoon.

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 80-year-old man who authorities believe to be in extreme danger.

The Henry County Sheriff's Department is investigating the disappearance of 80-year-old Russell Goldsberry who is missing from New Castle, which is about 48 miles east of Indianapolis.

Goldsberry was last seen on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. Authorities said he is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Goldsberry is a white male who is 5 feet 10 inches tall and 140 pounds. He has white hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a "US Navy Veteran" baseball hat, blue jacket, pink shirt, light tan pants, and blue shoes with tan trim.