Silver Alert issued for 80-year-old missing from New Castle, believed to be in extreme danger

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 80-year-old man who authorities believe to be in extreme danger.
The Henry County Sheriff's Department is investigating the disappearance of 80-year-old Russell Goldsberry who is missing from New Castle, which is about 48 miles east of Indianapolis.
Goldsberry was last seen on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. Authorities said he is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
Goldsberry is a white male who is 5 feet 10 inches tall and 140 pounds. He has white hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a "US Navy Veteran" baseball hat, blue jacket, pink shirt, light tan pants, and blue shoes with tan trim.
Anyone with information on Russell Goldsberry's whereabouts is being encouraged to contact the Henry County Sheriff's Department at 765-529-4901 or call 911.