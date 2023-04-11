Silver Alert issued for missing Crown Point man

Police believe he is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

CROWN POINT, Ind. — The Crown Point Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Damon Fitzgerald, who is described as a 49-year-old white male, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, brown hair with blue eyes.

He was was last seen on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 1:43 a.m., and was wearing a white or gray shirt, blue jeans, green hospital socks and no shoes.

Fitzgerald is missing from Crown Point, Indiana which is 138 miles northwest of Indianapolis. A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for is disappearance.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.