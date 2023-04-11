Silver Alert issued for missing Crown Point man

CROWN POINT, Ind. — The Crown Point Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Damon Fitzgerald, who is described as a 49-year-old white male, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, brown hair with blue eyes.
He was was last seen on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 1:43 a.m., and was wearing a white or gray shirt, blue jeans, green hospital socks and no shoes.
Fitzgerald is missing from Crown Point, Indiana which is 138 miles northwest of Indianapolis. A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for is disappearance.
He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Damon Fitzgerald, police want you to contact them at the Crown Point Police Department at 219-663-2131 or 911.