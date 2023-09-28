Silver Alert issued for missing 25-year-old Eaton man

Twenty-five-year-old Noah Elliott was last seen in Eaton, Indiana on Tuesday, Sept. 26 around 9:30 p.m.

EATON, Indiana — Police in Delaware County are asking for the public's help in locating a missing man.

He is described as a 6-foot, 1-inch, 274-pound biracial male with brown hair and eyes. Elliott was last seen wearing a maroon t-shirt with black cuffs, dark green joggers and black boots. He has a tattoo of a rose with thorns on his left forearm, police said.

He was last seen driving a black 2014 Ford Fusion with Indiana license plate 425RBH.

Elliott is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information about Elliott or his location is asked to contact the Eaton Police Department at 765-396-3297 or call 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.