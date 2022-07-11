Silver Alert issued for missing 16-year-old Crawfordsville girl

Melanie Quigg was last seen in Crawfordsville on Friday, July 8 at 11:30 p.m.

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for a teenager reported missing from Crawfordsville.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Department reports 16-year-old Melanie Quigg was last seen in Crawfordsville on Friday, July 8 at 11:30 p.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, which led to the declaration of a Silver Alert.

Quigg is described as a 5-foot, 7-inch, 120-pound white female with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Quigg or her location is urged to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department at 765-362-3300 or call 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.