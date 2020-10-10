Emmaleigh Atwater, 15, was last seen on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.

The LaPorte Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 15-year-old Emmaleigh Atwater.

She is described as a 5 feet 5 inches tall, 153 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black fuzzy coat and black jeans.

Atwater is missing from LaPorte, Indiana which is 151 miles north of Indianapolis and she was last seen on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.