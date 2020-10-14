Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing 15-year-old girl

x
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The South Bend Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 15-year-old.

Huda Roushdy is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, 170 pounds with brown hair with brown eyes. She last seen wearing a light-colored sweatshirt and dark-colored basketball shorts.

Huda is missing from South Bend, Indiana which is 147 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at 8:11 pm.  She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. 

If you have any information on Huda Roushdy, contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or 911.