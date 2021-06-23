x
Silver Alert issued for missing 14-year-old Danville girl

Lanyah Vaughn was last seen on June 1.
Credit: Indiana State Police
Lanyah Vaughn

DANVILLE, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared in the search for a missing Danville girl.

The Danville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Lanyah Vaughn, a 14-year-old Black female. 

She is 5-feet-10-inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair with brown eyes.

Lanyah is missing from Danville and was last seen on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 12:00 p.m.   

She is believed to be in extreme danger. 

If you have any information contact the Danville Police Department at (317) 839-8700 or call 911.

