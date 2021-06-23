Silver Alert issued for missing 14-year-old Danville girl

DANVILLE, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared in the search for a missing Danville girl.
The Danville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Lanyah Vaughn, a 14-year-old Black female.
She is 5-feet-10-inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair with brown eyes.
Lanyah is missing from Danville and was last seen on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 12:00 p.m.
She is believed to be in extreme danger.
If you have any information contact the Danville Police Department at (317) 839-8700 or call 911.