Silver Alert issued for missing 14-year-old Danville girl

Lanyah Vaughn was last seen on June 1.

DANVILLE, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared in the search for a missing Danville girl.

The Danville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Lanyah Vaughn, a 14-year-old Black female.

She is 5-feet-10-inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair with brown eyes.

Lanyah is missing from Danville and was last seen on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 12:00 p.m.

She is believed to be in extreme danger.