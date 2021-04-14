Silver Alert issued for missing 14-year-old Elkhart boy

Tyrone Kirklen was last seen on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 1:30 p.m.

ELKHART, Ind — The Elkhart City Police Department is investigating the disappearance of a 14-year-old boy.

A Silver Alert has been declared for Tyrone Kirklen, who is described as a Black male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He last seen wearing a green shirt with a dog on the front, stone washed blue jeans, and black Nike shoes.

Tyrone is missing from Elkhart, Indiana which is 163 miles north of Indianapolis. He was last seen on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 1:30 p.m.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.