Silver Alert issued for man missing from Wabash County

James Conley was last seen Wednesday morning and may be in extreme danger.

LIBERTY MILLS, Ind. — Police have issued a Silver Alert in the search for a man missing from Liberty Mills, Ind.

The Wabash County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of James Conley. He is 56 years old, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds.

Conley is bald, has green eyes and was last seen driving a white 2002 Dodge Ram truck with Indiana license plate RRL985.

Conley is missing from Liberty Mills, where he was last seen Wednesday around 10:30 a.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.