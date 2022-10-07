Police issue Silver Alert for man missing from Silver Lake

Terry Nash was last seen on Oct. 6 and is believed to be in extreme danger.

SILVER LAKE, Ind. — Authorities have issued a statewide Silver Alert in the search for a man missing from north central Indiana.

Police in Silver Lake are investigating the disappearance of Terry Nash, 69.

Nash is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 173 pounds and has blond hair with blue eyes.

He last seen wearing a blue jacket with a gray hood and blue jeans and riding a white mountain bike pulling a yellow and gray cart.

Nash is missing from Silver Lake and was last seen on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have information, call the Silver Lake Police Department at 574-267-5667 or 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until recently that the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.