Silver Alert issued for man missing from Porter County

John O’Hara was last seen Monday morning in Valparaiso and is believed to be in extreme danger.

VALPARAISO, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert was issued late Monday in the search for a man missing from Valparaiso.

According to the Porter County Sheriff’s Department, 75-year-old John O’Hara is 5'9", weighs 200 pounds and has white hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a older Chicago Cubs hat, dark blue windbreaker vest with no sleeves, blue jeans or black sweatpants and dark brown work boots.

He was last seen driving a gray 2015 Honda CRV with Indiana license plate 96V4.

O'Hara was last seen on Monday, May 17, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.