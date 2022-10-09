Silver Alert issued for missing McCordsville man

Wayne Hurd is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for man missing from central Indiana.

The McCordsville Police Department is looking for Wayne Hurd, a 44-year-old Black male who was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Hurd is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Hurd is described as 6'5" tall, weighing 240 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

When he was last seen in McCordsville Saturday afternoon, he was wearing a black jacket and black pants.

McCordsville is 20 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

If you have any information about Wayne Hurd, contact the McCordsville Police Department at 317-477-4400 or 911.

Amber Alerts vs. Silver Alerts: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.