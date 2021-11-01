Silver Alert issued for man missing from Evansville

27-year-old Wallace Harrison was last seen Sunday evening and may be in extreme danger, according to police.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been issued in the search for a man missing from Evansville.

Evansville Police are investigating the disappearance of Wallace Harrison, 27.

Harrison is 6 feet tall, weighs 180 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt or gray long sleeve shirt with dark sweatpants.

Wallace is missing from Evansville and was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 31 at 10 p.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.