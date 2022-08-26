Silver Alert issued for Greensburg woman missing for a month

The Greensburg Police Department says 36-year-old Jennifer Leeper was last seen Monday, July 25 around 1:30 p.m.

GREENSBURG, Ind. — Police have issued a statewide Silver Alert for a woman missing from Greensburg for a month.

The Greensburg Police Department says 36-year-old Jennifer Leeper was last seen Monday, July 25 around 1:30 p.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Leeper is described as a 5-foot, 5-inch, 140-pound white female with brown hair and eyes.

There is no description of what she was wearing when she was last seen or if she was in a known vehicle.

Anyone with information about Jennifer Leeper or her location is asked to contact the Greensburg Police Department at 812-222-4911 or call 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.