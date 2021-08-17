Silver Alert issued for girl missing from Nappanee

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been issued in the search for a teen missing from Nappanee.
The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Sara Shapland, 14.
She is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has brown hair with green eyes.
She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with black shorts and Nike tennis shoes and had a multicolored backpack.
Sara is missing from Nappanee and was last seen on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 2:59 am.
She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have information, contact the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office at (574) 533-4151 or 911.
