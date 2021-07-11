Silver Alert issued for 74-year-old woman missing from Fairmount

INDIANAPOLIS — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a 74-year-old missing from Fairmount, Indiana.
The Fairmount Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Shirley Haynes, a 74-year-old white female who is 5 feet 3 inches tall and 184 pounds.
Haynes was last seen on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 1:00 pm. Police believe she may be in extreme danger and require medical assistance.
Haynes has brown hair with brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray flannel shirt with flowers and gray sweatpants. She was last seen driving a silver 2009 Chevrolet Impala with Indiana license plate D667NG.
Anyone with information on Haynes' whereabouts should contact the Fairmount Police Department at (765) 668-8168 or 911.