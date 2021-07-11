Silver Alert issued for 74-year-old woman missing from Fairmount

Shirley Haynes was last seen on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 1:00 pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

INDIANAPOLIS — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a 74-year-old missing from Fairmount, Indiana.

The Fairmount Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Shirley Haynes, a 74-year-old white female who is 5 feet 3 inches tall and 184 pounds.

Haynes has brown hair with brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray flannel shirt with flowers and gray sweatpants. She was last seen driving a silver 2009 Chevrolet Impala with Indiana license plate D667NG.