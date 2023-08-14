Silver Alert issued for 74-year-old man missing in Henry County

Arduth Sutton was last seen in Spiceland, Indiana around 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023.

SPICELAND, Ind. — Police in Henry County are asking for the public's help locating a missing man.

A Silver Alert was declared Monday night for 74-year-old Arduth Sutton, a 6-foot, 3-inch, 212-pound white male with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen in Spiceland, Indiana at 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023.

Sutton was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt with "IU" in red and blue jeans. He was driving a white 2014 Ford Escape with Indiana license plate WLE730.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Sutton or his location is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Department at 765-529-4890 or call 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.