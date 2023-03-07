Silver Alert issued for 74-year-old Hendricks County man

Darrell Meador was last seen wearing a black, red and white long sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help finding a missing Avon man.

A Silver Alert was issued for 74-year-old Darrell Meador.

He is described as being 6 feet tall, 195 pounds and has gray hair with brown eyes.

Meador was last seen wearing a black, red and white long sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

He is driving an orange 2015 Ford Escape with Indiana registration D187FC.

Meador went missing from Avon on March 7 at 9 a.m.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Darrell Meador should contact the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department at 317-839-8700 or 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.