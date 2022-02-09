Silver Alert issued for 3-year-old missing from Logansport

Rosenaika Cauratt was last seen shortly after midnight on Wednesday and may be with an unidentified man, police said.

LOGANSPORT, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old girl missing from Cass County.

The Logansport Police Department said Rosenaika Cauratt was last seen Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 12:25 a.m. She is described as 3 feet tall, weighs 30 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Cauratt was last seen wearing a zebra print hoodie, blue jeans and brown boots.

Police said Cauratt is possibly with an unidentified Black man between 40 and 50 years old and approximately 6 feet tall. Police did not say what the man was last seen wearing.

Cauratt is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information about Cauratt's whereabouts is asked to call the Logansport Police Department at 574-722-6060 or call 911.

Logansport is roughly 80 miles north of downtown Indianapolis.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.