Police issue Silver Alert for 2 missing from South Whitley

SOUTH WHITLEY, Ind. — Police have issued a Silver Alert for a woman and child missing from South Whitley, Indiana.

Police are investigating the disappearance of Shannon Marie Kincaid and Adalynn Fae Newman.

Kincaid, 27, is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 241 pounds and has blonde hair with blue eyes.

Newman, 9, is 4 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 60 pounds and has light blonde hair with fading blue tips and blue eyes.

They were last seen in a silver 2004 Saturn Vue with Indiana license plate 442DNA and are missing from South Whitley. They are believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have information, call South Whitley Police at 260-244-6410 or 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.