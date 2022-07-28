Silver Alert declared for 19-year-old Logansport man

Nicodemus Smith was last seen Thursday, July 28 at 5:30 p.m.

LOGANSPORT, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a 19-year-old man missing from Logansport.

Police say 19-year-old Nicodemus Smith was last seen at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 28 and is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

Smith is described as a 6-foot, 1-inch, 160-pound white male with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen driving a silver 2013 Toyota Corolla with Indiana license plate BUP928.

Anyone with information about Nicodemus Smith or his location is urged to contact the Logansport Police Department at 574-722-6060 or call 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.