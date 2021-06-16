Silver Alert issued for 16-year-old missing from Spencer, Indiana

Jaylon Patton was last seen on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at 8:30 pm.

SPENCER, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a 16-year-old missing from Owen County.

The Spencer Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Jaylon Patton, a 16-year-old white male who is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds.

Jaylon has brown hair with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark plaid shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Police say he is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.