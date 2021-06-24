Silver Alert issued for 16-year-old Lawrenceburg girl

Shannon Oney was last seen on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 6:47 p.m. and is believed to be with a 33-year-old man.

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — The Dearborn County Sheriff’s Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Authorities are investigating the disappearance of Shannon Oney.

She's described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, 110 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Shannon last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and black Vans shoes.

She is believed to be in the company of Lamont Giles, a 33-year-old biracial male who is about 5 feet 11 inches tall, 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He drives a white Chevrolet Colorado truck with Ohio license plate HTQ8117.

Shannon is missing from Lawrenceburg, Indiana which is 115 miles south east of Indianapolis and was last seen on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 6:47 p.m.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.