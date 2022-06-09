Silver Alert for 16-year-old boy missing from Morgan County

The sheriff's department said Zeviah Harwell was last seen in Monrovia on June 9 at 11:52 a.m.

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — A Silver Alert is out for a missing 16-year-old boy from Morgan County.

The sheriff's department said Zeviah Harwell was last seen in Monrovia on June 9 at 11:52 a.m.

He is described as being 6 feet tall and 165 pounds. Harwell has brown hair with brown eyes and last seen wearing a hoodie and shorts.

Police believe Harwell is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Zeviah Harwell, contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department at 765-342-5544 or 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.