Silver Alert issued for 15-year-old girl last seen in Wabash

Austin Gail Hinsey, 15, was last seen Thursday, Aug. 4 in Wabash. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

WABASH, Indiana — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a 15-year-old girl from Wabash.

The Wabash County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Austin Gail Hinsey, who was last seen Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:50 p.m. in Wabash, which is 83 miles north of Indianapolis.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Police describe Hinsey as 5' tall, weighing 108 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

If you have any information on Austin Gail Hinsey, contact the Wabash County Sheriff’s Department at 260-563-9223 or 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.