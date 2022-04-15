Silver Alert for 15-year-old girl from Sullivan; Carlisle girl also missing

Police said Kylee Arnett is missing and is believed to be with another 15-year-old girl.

SULLIVAN, Ind. — A Silver Alert is out for a missing 15-year-old girl from Sullivan, Indiana.

Kylee Arnett was last seen on Friday, April 15 at 9:43 a.m.

She is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has blonde hair with blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white Nike sweatshirt, jeans and glasses.

Police said Arnett is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Kylee Arnett, contact the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department at 812-268-3408 or 911.

While she is not currently the subject of a Silver Alert, police are also looking for 15-year-old Faith Williams of Carlisle.

Police said the girls are believed to be together. The families said the girls left their homes late Thursday or early Friday morning.

The sheriff's department said they don't suspect foul play and have no reason to believe the girls left under threat or by force.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.