Silver Alert issued for 11-year-old boy missing from Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Police have issued a Silver Alert for an 11-year-old boy who has been missing for more than a week.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are investigating the disappearance of Benjamin Morris, 11
Benjamin is 4 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Benjamin is missing from Indianapolis and was last seen on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at 1:00 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have information, contact Metro Police (317) 327-6540 or 911.
What other people are reading:
- Anderson Schools closed Wednesday due to staff absences
- Indiana health care community eager to get kids vaccinated against COVID-19
- 'Please help!' | Video captures Muncie officers rescuing woman from sinking car
- Step inside Community Health's ICU as the fight against COVID-19 continues
- Arrest made in killing of Southport High School student at Indianapolis gas station
- I-70 Killer: Indiana detectives join task force to try and crack decades long case
- Family of man dissected at Oregon autopsy event says they didn’t give consent
- As shipments to Indiana begin, what's the difference between the vaccine for kids aged 5-11 and others?