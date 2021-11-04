Silver Alert issued for 11-year-old boy missing from Indianapolis

Benjamin Morris was last seen on Oct. 25, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police have issued a Silver Alert for an 11-year-old boy who has been missing for more than a week.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are investigating the disappearance of Benjamin Morris, 11

Benjamin is 4 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Benjamin is missing from Indianapolis and was last seen on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at 1:00 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have information, contact Metro Police (317) 327-6540 or 911.