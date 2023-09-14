Police issue Silver Alert for 11-year-old boy missing from Gary

Damarion Dylan Martin was last seen Wednesday evening, authorities said.

GARY, Ind. — Police have asked for help from the public in the search for an 11-year-old boy missing from northwest Indiana.

The Gary Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Damarion Dylan Martin. He is described as a 4-foot, 5-inch, 65-pound male. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue Lighthouse Charter School hoodie, navy blue pants and black New Balance shoes.

Damarion was last seen in Gary at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13 and is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, police said.

If you have information, you're asked to contact the Gary Police Department at 219-660-0031 or call 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.