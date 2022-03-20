Silver Alert issued for 10-year-old girl missing from Shelburn

Lillith Ruffner was last seen Saturday night. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

SHELBURN, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 10-year-old girl missing from southwestern Indiana.

The Shelburn Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Lillith Ruffner, who was last seen Saturday night. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Police describe Ruffner as 4'5" tall and weighing 68 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

When she was last seen at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, she was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

Shelburn is between Terre Haute and Vincennes, 90 miles southwest of Indianapolis

If you have any information on Lillith Ruffner, contact the Shelburn Police Department at 812-268-4308 or call 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.