Silver Alert issued for 1-year-old boy missing from Greenwood

Police believe Jaxon Martin, who was last seen Monday at 3:30 a.m., is with 23-year-old Daiana Mitchell.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 1-year-old boy in Greenwood, who is believed to be with a 23-year-old woman.

The Greenwood Police Department said Jaxon Martin was last seen Monday, Oct. 17 at 3:30 a.m.

Martin is described as 2 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 20 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and white striped onesie and gray socks.

Police believe the toddler is with Daiana Mitchell, who is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket with white sleeves and light blue jeans. Police said Mitchell drives a green 2014 Ford Escape with an expired Indiana license plate REA502.

Martin is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Martin's whereabouts is asked to call the Greenwood Police Department at 317-346-6336 or 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.

In both situations, these alerts must be issued by police.