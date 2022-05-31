Silver Alert issued for missing Huntington County teen

Evan Timmons was last seen Monday night wearing a black shirt, black sweatpants and black Under Armour tennis shoes.

HUNTINGTON, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 17-year-old missing from northern Indiana.

The Huntington Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Evan Timmons, who is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Timmons was last seen shortly before 11 p.m. in Huntington, Indiana, on Monday, May 30, wearing a black shirt, black sweatpants and black Under Armor tennis shoes.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Timmons' whereabouts is asked to contact the Huntington Police Department at 260-356-7110 or call 911.

Huntington is roughly 105 miles northeast of downtown Indianapolis.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.