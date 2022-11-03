Silver Alert issued for 14-year-old missing from Logansport

Blanca Xona-Vasquez was last seen in Logansport at 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

LOGANSPORT, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl missing from Logansport.

The Logansport Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Blanca Xona-Vasquez, who's described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and 98 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Xona-Vasquez was last seen at 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, wearing a black Los Angeles t-shirt, a heart/butterfly necklace and ripped blue jeans. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical attention, police said.

Anyone with information on Xona-Vasquez's whereabouts is asked to contact the Logansport Police Department at 574-722-6060 or call 911.

Logansport is roughly 75 miles north of Indianapolis.

Amber Alerts vs. Silver Alerts: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.