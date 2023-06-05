Silver Alert declared for 1-year-old last seen with father in South Bend

Jazziah Clayton was last seen Sunday night with her father, Dontey Clayton, who was driving a white 2011 Ford Fusion with Indiana license plate TLZ251.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old girl missing from northern Indiana.

The South Bend Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Jazziah Clayton, who's described as 2 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 16 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and dark pants with unicorns on them.

Jazziah was last seen with her father, 23-year-old Dontey Clayton, who's described as 6 feet tall, weighs 190 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Dontey was driving a white 2011 Ford Fusion with Indiana license plate TLZ251.

Jazziah was last seen shortly before 11 p.m. on Sunday, June 4, and is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, Indiana State Police said.

Anyone with information on Jazziah Clayton's whereabouts is asked to contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9127 or call 911.

South Bend is approximately 150 miles north of Indianapolis.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.