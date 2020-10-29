Silver Alert declared for missing Avon man

Police are asking for the public's help locating 80-year-old Joseph Lach, who was last seen in Avon Wednesday, Oct. 28 around 3 p.m.

AVON, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a man missing from Hendricks County.

Lach, a 5'11", 178 pound white male with white hair and blue eyes, was last sen wearing a United States Air Force Veteran hat, light blue jacket, and khaki pants. He is believed to be driving a bronze 1994 Ford F-150 truck with a camper shell and Indiana license plate FL412B.

Police believe Lach may be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.