Silver Alert declared for missing Avon man

AVON, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a man missing from Hendricks County.
Police are asking for the public's help locating 80-year-old Joseph Lach, who was last seen in Avon Wednesday, Oct. 28 around 3 p.m.
Lach, a 5'11", 178 pound white male with white hair and blue eyes, was last sen wearing a United States Air Force Veteran hat, light blue jacket, and khaki pants. He is believed to be driving a bronze 1994 Ford F-150 truck with a camper shell and Indiana license plate FL412B.
Police believe Lach may be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department at (317) 839-8700 or call 911.