Silver Alert declared for missing Greenfield woman

INDIANAPOLIS — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Greenfield woman.

The Greenfield Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 68-year-old Rosalee Thompson.

Thompson is described as a white female who is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. She has gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and khaki pants.

Thompson was last seen on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 2:45 p.m. Indiana State Police said she is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information about Rosalee Thompson's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Greenfield Police Department at 317-477-4400 or 911.

Amber Alerts vs. Silver Alerts: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.

In both situations, these alerts must be issued by police.