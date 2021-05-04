Silver Alert for missing Fort Wayne woman

Alisha Rochelle Chilton is 5 feet 10 inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is mute and walks with a limp.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A Silver Alert is out for a Fort Wayne woman believed to be in extreme danger and possibly requiring medical assistance.

Alisha Rochelle Chilton, 32, was last seen Sunday evening around 6:30 p.m. in Fort Wayne. Chilton is 5 feet 10 inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is mute and walks with a limp.

Chilton was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts over gray pajama bottoms with a Mickey Mouse design, and white and black Nike slides.